Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Acquired by Toroso Investments LLC

Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,764 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $2,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the first quarter worth $705,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,921,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,601,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,902,327,000 after purchasing an additional 313,344 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Constellation Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $257,000. 88.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Constellation Brands Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE STZ opened at $257.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $47.11 billion, a PE ratio of 30.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $210.15 and a 12-month high of $273.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $248.77 and a 200 day moving average of $245.80.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 5th. The company reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.16. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 23.35% and a net margin of 14.76%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 42.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

STZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $309.00 to $301.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Argus downgraded Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. TheStreet lowered Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $295.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $292.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.24.

Insider Activity at Constellation Brands

In other news, major shareholder Family Foundation Sands sold 354,616 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.26, for a total value of $88,746,200.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 54,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,629,409.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 16.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

