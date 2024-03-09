Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) Shares Sold by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lowered its stake in Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Free Report) by 30.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 366,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 163,410 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned about 0.12% of Confluent worth $10,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CFLT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Confluent by 720.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 272,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,170,000 after buying an additional 239,232 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Confluent by 3,176.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 149,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,215,000 after purchasing an additional 145,391 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Confluent during the first quarter worth about $5,322,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Confluent during the first quarter worth about $507,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Confluent by 13.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 19,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 2,235 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

CFLT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Confluent from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Confluent in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Confluent from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Confluent from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Confluent from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.80.

In other news, insider Erica Schultz sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.73, for a total value of $1,704,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 479,537 shares in the company, valued at $10,899,876.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Edward Jay Kreps sold 232,500 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total transaction of $5,868,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Erica Schultz sold 75,000 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.73, for a total value of $1,704,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 479,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,899,876.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,630,939 shares of company stock worth $50,365,869. 22.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CFLT traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.57. 5,398,221 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,489,911. The company has a quick ratio of 4.62, a current ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.79. Confluent, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.69 and a 1-year high of $41.22. The firm has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.16 and a beta of 0.95.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $213.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.62 million. Confluent had a negative return on equity of 44.16% and a negative net margin of 56.99%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Confluent, Inc. will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company provides platforms that allow customers to connect their applications, systems, and data layers, such as Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native software-as-a-service; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software.

