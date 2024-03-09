Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) Trading Down 4.2%

Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Free Report) shares were down 4.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $64.21 and last traded at $64.70. Approximately 101,030 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 472,230 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.54.

CNXC has been the topic of several research reports. Barrington Research upped their target price on Concentrix from $98.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. TheStreet upgraded Concentrix from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.20.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. Concentrix had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 4.41%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Concentrix Co. will post 11.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th were paid a $0.3025 dividend. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 2nd. Concentrix’s dividend payout ratio is 20.97%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CNXC. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Concentrix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Concentrix by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 63,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,270,000 after purchasing an additional 2,969 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Concentrix by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Concentrix by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 18,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Concentrix by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 175,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,207,000 after buying an additional 6,951 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

Concentrix Corporation engages in the provision of technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services, across various channels of communication, such as voice, chat, email, social media, asynchronous messaging, and custom applications.

