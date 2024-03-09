Comstock (NYSE:LODE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Comstock (NYSE:LODE – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Comstock Stock Performance

LODE opened at $0.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. Comstock has a 52-week low of $0.28 and a 52-week high of $0.99. The firm has a market cap of $43.90 million, a P/E ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 2.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.47 and its 200-day moving average is $0.46.

Get Comstock alerts:

Institutional Trading of Comstock

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LODE. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Comstock by 28.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 104,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 23,164 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Comstock by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,703,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 33,293 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Comstock during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Comstock by 21.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 211,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 37,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Comstock in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

Comstock Company Profile

Comstock Inc engages in systemic decarbonization business in Nevada. It operates through Renewable Energy, Metals and Mining, and Strategic and Corporate Investments segments. The company produces aviation, and marine fuel; carbon neutral ethanol, oil, gasoline, renewable diesel, and other renewable replacements.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Comstock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comstock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.