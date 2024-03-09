Compound (COMP) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $93.79 Million

Compound (COMP) traded up 9.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 9th. One Compound token can now be purchased for $92.54 or 0.00135430 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Compound has traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Compound has a total market cap of $748.37 million and approximately $93.79 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Decred (DCR) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.90 or 0.00040836 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.35 or 0.00019544 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00002920 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000064 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001461 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000169 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 248.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000065 BTC.

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,087,088 tokens. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official website is compound.finance/governance/comp.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 8,086,781.61832402 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 87.94661139 USD and is down -0.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 471 active market(s) with $78,999,775.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Compound should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Compound using one of the exchanges listed above.

