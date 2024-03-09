Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (CCU) to Issue Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.10 on May 7th

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU – Get Free Report) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Thursday, March 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.102 per share on Tuesday, May 7th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 23rd.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas has decreased its dividend by an average of 23.8% per year over the last three years. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas has a payout ratio of 35.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Compañía Cervecerías Unidas to earn $1.27 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.5%.

CCU stock opened at $11.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 17.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.90. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas has a 12 month low of $10.82 and a 12 month high of $17.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.40.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 125.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas in the second quarter worth $56,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 217.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 3,128 shares during the last quarter. 18.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CCU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Compañía Cervecerías Unidas in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.22 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Compañía Cervecerías Unidas presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.71.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas SA operates as a beverage company in Chile, Argentina, Bolivia, Colombia, Paraguay, and Uruguay. The company operates through three segments: Chile, International Business, and Wine. It produces and sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beer under proprietary and licensed brands, as well as distributes Pernod Ricard products in non-supermarket retail stores.

