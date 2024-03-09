Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) Lowered to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

CVGI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barrington Research reissued an outperform rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in a report on Monday, March 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Monday.

Commercial Vehicle Group Stock Performance

CVGI opened at $6.20 on Tuesday. Commercial Vehicle Group has a twelve month low of $5.48 and a twelve month high of $11.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.73.

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.06). Commercial Vehicle Group had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 4.97%. The firm had revenue of $223.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. Analysts predict that Commercial Vehicle Group will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in Commercial Vehicle Group by 133.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Commercial Vehicle Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Commercial Vehicle Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Commercial Vehicle Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Commercial Vehicle Group by 256.9% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 5,763 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.51% of the company’s stock.

Commercial Vehicle Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, produces, and sells components and assemblies in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific regions. The company operates in four segments: Vehicle Solutions, Electrical Systems, Aftermarket & Accessories, and Industrial Automation.

