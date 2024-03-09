Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Earns Overweight Rating from Stephens

Stephens reissued their overweight rating on shares of Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $64.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson lowered shares of Comerica from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Raymond James lowered shares of Comerica from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Argus lowered shares of Comerica from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Comerica from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Comerica from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Comerica presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $56.50.

Get Comerica alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CMA

Comerica Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE CMA opened at $52.69 on Wednesday. Comerica has a 12-month low of $28.40 and a 12-month high of $66.41. The company has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a PE ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.68.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $826.07 million. Comerica had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 19.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Comerica will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comerica Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.39%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Comerica

In other news, EVP Wendy Bridges sold 3,034 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.74, for a total transaction of $160,013.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $920,840.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Wendy Bridges sold 3,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.74, for a total transaction of $160,013.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $920,840.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 1,616 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total transaction of $88,298.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,276.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Comerica

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Comerica by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,878,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $941,968,000 after buying an additional 676,959 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Comerica by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,606,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $576,373,000 after purchasing an additional 292,535 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Comerica by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,675,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $550,764,000 after purchasing an additional 284,884 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Comerica by 1,192.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,878,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,405,000 after purchasing an additional 3,578,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Comerica by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,343,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $186,580,000 after purchasing an additional 48,526 shares in the last quarter. 81.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Comerica

(Get Free Report)

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services, as well as payment and card services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.