Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Westside Investment Management Inc.

Westside Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,429 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CMCSA. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 94.1% during the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 623 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in Comcast during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Quilter Plc acquired a new position in Comcast during the 1st quarter worth about $695,100,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Comcast during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Comcast during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Comcast from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Comcast from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Pivotal Research increased their price target on Comcast from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.67.

Insider Activity at Comcast

In related news, President Michael J. Cavanagh sold 114,749 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total value of $5,289,928.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Stock Performance

CMCSA traded up $0.84 during trading on Friday, hitting $42.58. 18,007,348 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,471,584. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.48. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $34.63 and a 1-year high of $47.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.45, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 12.66%. The company had revenue of $31.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.41 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 2nd. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 31.18%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

