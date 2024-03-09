Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Stake Boosted by Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc.

Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 2,247.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 281,067 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 269,096 shares during the quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $19,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the third quarter worth $107,000. First Foundation Advisors lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.7% in the third quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 5,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 3.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,815,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,195,785,000 after buying an additional 514,559 shares during the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 3.2% in the third quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 32,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,298,000 after buying an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 33.6% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 51,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,651,000 after buying an additional 12,926 shares during the last quarter. 78.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE CL traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $88.07. 2,929,407 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,981,057. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.49 billion, a PE ratio of 31.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $67.62 and a fifty-two week high of $88.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.63.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 509.75% and a net margin of 11.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 19th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is 69.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Bank of America raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.31.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director C Martin Harris sold 2,760 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.50, for a total transaction of $233,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,628,484. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director C Martin Harris sold 2,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.50, for a total value of $233,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,628,484. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory Malcolm sold 8,930 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.35, for a total value of $762,175.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,043 shares in the company, valued at $686,470.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 232,371 shares of company stock worth $19,505,099 in the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

