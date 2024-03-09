Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) Lifted to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Codexis from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 6th. Benchmark raised shares of Codexis from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.80.

Shares of CDXS stock opened at $3.47 on Tuesday. Codexis has a 1 year low of $1.45 and a 1 year high of $4.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $243.94 million, a PE ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 2.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.39.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Codexis during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Codexis by 133.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,007 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 3,433 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Codexis by 156.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,276 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,830 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Codexis by 517.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,380 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 7,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Codexis during the second quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.94% of the company’s stock.

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells enzymes and other proteins. The company operates through two segments, Performance Enzymes and Novel Biotherapeutics. It offers biocatalyst products and services; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides biocatalyst screening and protein engineering services.

