Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) Shares Bought by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP – Free Report) by 635.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,830 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,724 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $1,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 97.5% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the second quarter worth $40,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the third quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 52.5% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on CCEP shares. StockNews.com raised Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Barclays increased their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. BNP Paribas raised Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $72.50 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.24.

CCEP stock opened at $70.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 1 year low of $53.53 and a 1 year high of $71.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.84.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NYSE:CCEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85. Sell-side analysts forecast that Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

