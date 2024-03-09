CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on CNO Financial Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on CNO Financial Group from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.80.

Shares of NYSE CNO opened at $26.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.54. CNO Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $19.95 and a fifty-two week high of $28.39.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $934.05 million. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 6.67%. As a group, equities analysts predict that CNO Financial Group will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.90%.

In related news, EVP Matthew J. Zimpfer sold 3,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.97, for a total transaction of $86,843.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 275,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,437,705.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Scott L. Goldberg sold 7,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.65, for a total transaction of $195,211.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 178,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,751,561.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Matthew J. Zimpfer sold 3,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.97, for a total value of $86,843.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 275,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,437,705.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,259 shares of company stock worth $970,578 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,257,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,838,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,630,000 after buying an additional 22,012 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $466,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 61.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 28,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 6,102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, insurance products, and financial services for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

