Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) CEO Lourenco Goncalves Sells 187,136 Shares of Stock

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) CEO Lourenco Goncalves sold 187,136 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.19, for a total value of $3,778,275.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,699,089 shares in the company, valued at $54,494,606.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Cleveland-Cliffs stock opened at $20.99 on Friday. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.61 and a 12 month high of $21.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.49 and its 200-day moving average is $17.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $10.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.26, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.02.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The mining company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). The business had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.16 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 1.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.30) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 3.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,453,183 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,034,787,000 after buying an additional 2,041,111 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,757,539 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $616,355,000 after purchasing an additional 387,794 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 18.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,000,065 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $322,771,000 after purchasing an additional 3,295,448 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 2.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,662,500 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $128,217,000 after purchasing an additional 186,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 1.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,216,964 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $120,966,000 after purchasing an additional 109,059 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus lowered Cleveland-Cliffs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. BNP Paribas lowered Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $16.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com lowered Cleveland-Cliffs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. TheStreet lowered Cleveland-Cliffs from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Cleveland-Cliffs from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $21.50 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cleveland-Cliffs presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.30.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

