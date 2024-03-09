Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.
NASDAQ:CZNC opened at $17.65 on Wednesday. Citizens & Northern has a 12-month low of $16.71 and a 12-month high of $23.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $269.60 million, a P/E ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.44.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 29th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 26th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.35%. Citizens & Northern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.57%.
Citizens & Northern Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Citizens & Northern Bank that provides a range of banking and lending services to individual and corporate customers. The company's lending portfolio includes commercial, mortgage, and consumer loans, as well as specialized instruments such as commercial letters-of-credit; and offers deposit products, which includes various types of checking accounts, passbook and statement savings, money market accounts, interest checking accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit.
