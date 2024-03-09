Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Acquired by Baker Avenue Asset Management LP

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP grew its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 13.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,081 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Snider Financial Group grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 96,645.9% in the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 84,494,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,512,000 after purchasing an additional 84,407,589 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 1.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 83,964,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,865,719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442,952 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 2.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,038,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,655,333,000 after purchasing an additional 859,170 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 23.7% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 27,068,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,223,000 after purchasing an additional 5,180,027 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,852,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,169,317,000 after purchasing an additional 666,560 shares during the period. 69.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Citigroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Citigroup from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Citigroup from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.03.

Citigroup Stock Performance

NYSE:C opened at $57.51 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.25. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.17 and a 1-year high of $58.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $109.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.50.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($1.89). The firm had revenue of $17.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.71 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 6.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 53.13%.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

