Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR) Receives “Buy” Rating from Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group restated their buy rating on shares of Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a $5.50 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on Cipher Mining from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Cipher Mining in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $4.50 price target on shares of Cipher Mining in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $5.25.

NASDAQ CIFR opened at $3.51 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Cipher Mining has a 52-week low of $1.26 and a 52-week high of $5.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.08. The firm has a market cap of $893.86 million, a P/E ratio of -35.10 and a beta of 2.06.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its position in Cipher Mining by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 15,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,649 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Cipher Mining by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 64,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 3,313 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Cipher Mining by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 194,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 4,652 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Cipher Mining by 104.9% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 5,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cipher Mining by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Cipher Mining Inc, a technology company, develops and operates industrial scale bitcoin mining data centers in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York. Cipher Mining Inc is a subsidiary of Bitfury Holding B.V.

