Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) CFO Richard A. Dierker Sells 24,380 Shares

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) CFO Richard A. Dierker sold 24,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.61, for a total value of $2,526,011.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $790,958.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Church & Dwight Stock Performance

NYSE:CHD opened at $104.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.25 and a fifty-two week high of $104.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $98.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.64. The stock has a market cap of $25.38 billion, a PE ratio of 34.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.53.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.65. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 12.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Church & Dwight

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.2838 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. This is a boost from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.17%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 189.4% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 80,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,596,000 after purchasing an additional 52,576 shares during the period. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Church & Dwight by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,334,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,233,000 after acquiring an additional 277,017 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 91,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,674,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Syon Capital LLC grew its position in Church & Dwight by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 2,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CHD. Barclays raised their target price on Church & Dwight from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Argus upgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Citigroup downgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Church & Dwight presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.80.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

