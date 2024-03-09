Chromia (CHR) Trading Down 2.4% Over Last Week

Chromia (CHR) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 9th. One Chromia token can now be bought for about $0.39 or 0.00000572 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Chromia has traded down 2.4% against the dollar. Chromia has a total market capitalization of $311.90 million and $21.36 million worth of Chromia was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Chromia alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000725 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 23.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000015 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Chromia Token Profile

Chromia’s genesis date was May 27th, 2019. Chromia’s total supply is 797,434,439 tokens. The Reddit community for Chromia is https://reddit.com/r/teamchromia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Chromia’s official message board is blog.chromia.com. Chromia’s official Twitter account is @chromia and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Chromia is chromia.com.

Buying and Selling Chromia

According to CryptoCompare, “Chroma (CHR) is a blockchain platform and cryptocurrency created by the Chromia team. It provides scalable and decentralized infrastructure for developing dApps and games. CHR is used for transaction fees, gas fees, and staking within the Chroma ecosystem. It enables users to engage with dApps, participate in the consensus mechanism, and earn rewards through staking. Chroma (CHR) offers a versatile platform for developers and users to leverage the benefits of blockchain technology in a decentralized and efficient manner.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chromia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chromia should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chromia using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Chromia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chromia and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.