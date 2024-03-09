Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Shares Acquired by Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc.

Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 362.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,539 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,829 shares during the quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $22,969,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 283,203 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $518,780,000 after buying an additional 13,513 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 95 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 69.8% in the 3rd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 270 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 773 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research raised their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,650.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Citigroup raised their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,699.00 to $3,016.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,100.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,225.00 to $2,525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,700.00 to $2,920.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,469.88.

Insider Transactions at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,278.45, for a total value of $2,506,295.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,144,367.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,278.45, for a total value of $2,506,295.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,144,367.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,399.91, for a total value of $4,790,220.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,870,779.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,744 shares of company stock valued at $11,607,678 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE CMG traded down $4.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2,686.12. The company had a trading volume of 119,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,262. The stock has a market cap of $73.65 billion, a PE ratio of 60.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2,471.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,183.53. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,536.26 and a 1-year high of $2,733.74.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The restaurant operator reported $10.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.73 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 44.41% and a net margin of 12.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $8.29 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 53.07 EPS for the current year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. The company offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

