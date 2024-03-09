Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Position Cut by iA Global Asset Management Inc.

iA Global Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 49.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 675 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 664 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $1,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,052,227 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,389,714,000 after buying an additional 54,820 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,085,226 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,321,298,000 after purchasing an additional 42,257 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,038,882 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,222,169,000 after buying an additional 52,163 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 565,479 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $963,779,000 after buying an additional 9,520 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 509,953 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $934,147,000 after buying an additional 7,677 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Albert S. Baldocchi sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,608.51, for a total transaction of $1,956,382.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,221,776.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Albert S. Baldocchi sold 750 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,608.51, for a total value of $1,956,382.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,221,776.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,622.25, for a total transaction of $2,354,780.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,009,420.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,744 shares of company stock worth $11,607,678. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

CMG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,250.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,185.00 to $2,425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,246.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Citigroup upped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,699.00 to $3,016.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $2,400.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,469.88.

Shares of CMG stock opened at $2,686.12 on Friday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,536.26 and a fifty-two week high of $2,733.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2,471.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,183.53. The firm has a market cap of $73.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.57, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.29.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The restaurant operator reported $10.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.73 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 44.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $8.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 53.07 EPS for the current year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. The company offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

