Chesapeake Wealth Management Trims Stock Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Chesapeake Wealth Management lowered its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 810 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises about 5.1% of Chesapeake Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $12,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 191.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 697.9% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGG traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $98.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,168,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,741,992. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $97.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.24. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.58 and a fifty-two week high of $100.98.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

