Chesapeake Wealth Management Sells 593 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Chesapeake Wealth Management lowered its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 593 shares during the period. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 1,553.8% during the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Trading Up 1.2 %

MDLZ traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $71.85. 7,227,640 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,892,950. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $73.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.72. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.75 and a 1-year high of $78.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $97.78 billion, a PE ratio of 19.79, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.57.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.31 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 13.77%. Mondelez International’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.83%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on MDLZ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Mondelez International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $75.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Mondelez International from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.37.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

