Chesapeake Wealth Management Sells 165 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Chesapeake Wealth Management lessened its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,616 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 165 shares during the quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE raised its stake in Oracle by 298.4% in the third quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 243 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its stake in Oracle by 1,268.0% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 342 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ORCL shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Oracle from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com cut Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Oracle from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Oracle from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.00.

Oracle Trading Down 1.9 %

NYSE:ORCL traded down $2.12 on Friday, reaching $112.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,312,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,263,080. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $82.04 and a 12-month high of $127.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.84. The firm has a market cap of $309.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $110.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.00.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. Oracle had a return on equity of 703.26% and a net margin of 19.64%. The company had revenue of $12.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 11th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 44.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 16,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total transaction of $1,728,126.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,686,421.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 42.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

