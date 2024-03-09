Chesapeake Wealth Management Reduces Stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Chesapeake Wealth Management lowered its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 827 shares during the quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in D. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 7.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 168,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,325,000 after purchasing an additional 12,002 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,528,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 30.0% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 49.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $419,000. Institutional investors own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dominion Energy

In other Dominion Energy news, CEO Robert M. Blue purchased 21,735 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $45.91 per share, with a total value of $997,853.85. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 176,240 shares in the company, valued at $8,091,178.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Joseph M. Rigby purchased 2,130 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $46.94 per share, for a total transaction of $99,982.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,417 shares in the company, valued at $395,093.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert M. Blue purchased 21,735 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $45.91 per share, with a total value of $997,853.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 176,240 shares in the company, valued at $8,091,178.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

Shares of D traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.00. 4,393,413 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,673,447. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.18 and a 12-month high of $58.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.84.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 8.83%. Dominion Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 114.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

D has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.90.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

