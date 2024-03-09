Chesapeake Wealth Management Raises Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Chesapeake Wealth Management increased its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,886 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UPS. RB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,162,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter worth approximately $515,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter worth approximately $701,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Parcel Service

In other United Parcel Service news, Director Eva C. Boratto bought 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $142.30 per share, with a total value of $199,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,400 shares in the company, valued at $199,220. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on UPS shares. UBS Group upgraded United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. TheStreet upgraded United Parcel Service from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Raymond James lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $165.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, February 16th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, United Parcel Service currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.95.

United Parcel Service Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE:UPS traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $153.96. The company had a trading volume of 3,449,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,238,040. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.68 and a 1 year high of $197.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.05.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.01. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 39.46% and a net margin of 7.37%. The company had revenue of $24.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.70%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

