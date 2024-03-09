Chesapeake Wealth Management Has $4.52 Million Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Chesapeake Wealth Management trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,913 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 1.9% of Chesapeake Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IWR. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 108,982.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,855,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,081,183,000 after purchasing an additional 30,826,910 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $394,425,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $263,002,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 12,660.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 2,053,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,189,000 after buying an additional 2,037,184 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,883,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,446,700,000 after buying an additional 1,081,947 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA IWR traded down $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $82.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,075,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,267,708. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $78.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.69. The firm has a market cap of $32.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $64.66 and a 52 week high of $82.95.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

