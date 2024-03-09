Chesapeake Wealth Management Has $3.01 Million Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Chesapeake Wealth Management decreased its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,825 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 557 shares during the quarter. Chevron accounts for approximately 1.3% of Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CVX. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV lifted its position in Chevron by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 180 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Chevron during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of CVX traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $149.88. 7,528,378 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,143,939. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $139.62 and a 52 week high of $172.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.41. The company has a market cap of $278.37 billion, a PE ratio of 13.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.12.

Chevron Increases Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.26. Chevron had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The firm had revenue of $47.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 13.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 57.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on CVX. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 8th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.56.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

