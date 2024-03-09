Chesapeake Wealth Management Decreases Stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Chesapeake Wealth Management lowered its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,003 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 166 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group comprises approximately 1.1% of Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Robbins Farley bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter worth $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 340.0% during the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 66 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter worth $35,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 38.6% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 79 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 858 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.79, for a total transaction of $451,127.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,977,233.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UNH traded down $0.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $476.57. The company had a trading volume of 4,673,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,854,458. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $445.68 and a 12-month high of $554.70. The company has a market cap of $439.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.99, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $514.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $517.88.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.98 by $0.18. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.39% and a net margin of 6.02%. The firm had revenue of $94.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is 31.54%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on UNH shares. Barclays started coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $551.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $596.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $610.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $591.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $675.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $579.33.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

