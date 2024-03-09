Chesapeake Wealth Management Decreases Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Chesapeake Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,467 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,219 shares during the period. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EEM. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. 76.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:EEM traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $40.82. The stock had a trading volume of 30,341,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,115,708. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.46 and a 200 day moving average of $38.97. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $36.38 and a 12-month high of $42.00.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

