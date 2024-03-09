Chesapeake Wealth Management Buys 615 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Chesapeake Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 79,407 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Chesapeake Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 129,999.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 408,883,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,563,875,000 after buying an additional 408,569,323 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 109.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 93,500,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,428,193,000 after acquiring an additional 48,866,721 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 107.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,678,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,312,000 after acquiring an additional 3,455,430 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 49.4% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,290,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,748,000 after buying an additional 1,088,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 115.5% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,352,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,069,000 after buying an additional 725,105 shares during the last quarter.
Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.0 %
SCHA stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.23. 1,166,232 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,375,310. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $38.05 and a 52-week high of $48.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.51 and its 200 day moving average is $43.85. The stock has a market cap of $16.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17.
About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF
Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.
