Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.
Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Price Performance
NYSE:CHMI opened at $3.29 on Tuesday. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a 1-year low of $2.77 and a 1-year high of $5.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.71 and a 200 day moving average of $3.73. The firm has a market cap of $88.76 million, a PE ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 1.46.
Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $12.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 million. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment had a negative net margin of 72.66% and a positive return on equity of 19.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment
Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation, a residential real estate finance company, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage assets in the United States. The company operates through Investments in RMBS (residential mortgage-backed securities), Investments in Servicing Related Assets, and All Other segments.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- What is a Microcap Stock? Everything You Need to Know
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- How to Invest in Casino Stocks: Pros and Cons and More
- What is Put Option Volume?
- How to Invest in Cannabis in 8 Easy Steps
Receive News & Ratings for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.