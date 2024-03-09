Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.

NYSE:CHMI opened at $3.29 on Tuesday. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a 1-year low of $2.77 and a 1-year high of $5.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.71 and a 200 day moving average of $3.73. The firm has a market cap of $88.76 million, a PE ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 1.46.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $12.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 million. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment had a negative net margin of 72.66% and a positive return on equity of 19.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHMI. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,332,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,381,000 after buying an additional 203,467 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 837,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,359,000 after purchasing an additional 46,100 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,516,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 416,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 57,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 348,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after buying an additional 69,186 shares during the last quarter. 13.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation, a residential real estate finance company, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage assets in the United States. The company operates through Investments in RMBS (residential mortgage-backed securities), Investments in Servicing Related Assets, and All Other segments.

