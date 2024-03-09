Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01), Yahoo Finance reports. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment had a negative net margin of 69.00% and a positive return on equity of 19.55%. The business had revenue of $12.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Stock Down 10.6 %

Shares of CHMI stock opened at $3.29 on Friday. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a 12-month low of $2.77 and a 12-month high of $5.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.73.

Get Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,332,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,381,000 after purchasing an additional 203,467 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 5.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 837,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,359,000 after purchasing an additional 46,100 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 15.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 416,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,013,000 after acquiring an additional 57,321 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 348,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 69,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,566,000. 13.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

View Our Latest Analysis on CHMI

About Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment

(Get Free Report)

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation, a residential real estate finance company, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage assets in the United States. The company operates through Investments in RMBS (residential mortgage-backed securities), Investments in Servicing Related Assets, and All Other segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.