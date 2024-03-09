Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.01), Yahoo Finance reports. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment had a positive return on equity of 19.55% and a negative net margin of 69.00%. The company had revenue of $12.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 EPS.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Stock Down 10.9 %

NYSE CHMI opened at $3.28 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.73. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a twelve month low of $2.77 and a twelve month high of $5.92.

Get Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CHMI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 359,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,984,000 after purchasing an additional 2,769 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 175,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 2,953 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 6.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 3,172 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 16.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 32,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 7,380 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation, a residential real estate finance company, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage assets in the United States. The company operates through Investments in RMBS (residential mortgage-backed securities), Investments in Servicing Related Assets, and All Other segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.