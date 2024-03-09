Chemours (NYSE:CC) Shares Gap Up to $22.03

The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $22.03, but opened at $25.50. Chemours shares last traded at $25.26, with a volume of 1,664,498 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CC shares. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective (down previously from $37.00) on shares of Chemours in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Chemours from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Chemours from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.22.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -48.31%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Chemours by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,601 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chemours by 4.3% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,390 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Fruth Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Chemours by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 13,518 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chemours by 1.8% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 28,104 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Chemours by 3.4% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 15,801 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. 76.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, and Advanced Performance Materials. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure brand for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, durability, efficiency, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

