Charter Hall Group (ASX:CHC) Insider Stephen Conry Acquires 11,775 Shares of Stock

Charter Hall Group (ASX:CHC – Get Free Report) insider Stephen Conry purchased 11,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$12.73 ($8.27) per share, for a total transaction of A$149,895.75 ($97,334.90).

Charter Hall Group Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.42.

Get Charter Hall Group alerts:

About Charter Hall Group

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Charter Hall is one of Australia's leading fully integrated property investment and funds management groups. We use our expertise to access, deploy, manage and invest equity to create value and generate superior returns for our investor customers. We've curated a diverse portfolio of high-quality properties across our core sectors Office, Industrial & Logistics, Retail and Social Infrastructure.

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Hall Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Hall Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.