Charter Hall Group (ASX:CHC) Insider Stephen Conry Acquires 11,775 Shares of Stock

Charter Hall Group (ASX:CHC – Get Free Report) insider Stephen Conry purchased 11,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$12.73 ($8.27) per share, for a total transaction of A$149,895.75 ($97,334.90).
Charter Hall Group Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.42.
About Charter Hall Group
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Charter Hall Group
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/4 – 3/8
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- What is a Microcap Stock? Everything You Need to Know
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- How to Invest in Casino Stocks: Pros and Cons and More
Receive News & Ratings for Charter Hall Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Hall Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.