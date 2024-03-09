ChargePoint’s (CHPT) Market Perform Rating Reiterated at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reiterated their market perform rating on shares of ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott cut ChargePoint from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and issued a $3.00 target price (down from $3.50) on shares of ChargePoint in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America cut ChargePoint from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on ChargePoint from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group cut ChargePoint from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $2.25 in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ChargePoint currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.17.

Shares of CHPT opened at $1.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.19. The company has a market cap of $798.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 1.63. ChargePoint has a 52-week low of $1.56 and a 52-week high of $10.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.34.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $110.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.92 million. ChargePoint had a negative net margin of 90.32% and a negative return on equity of 124.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.24) earnings per share. Analysts predict that ChargePoint will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ChargePoint news, insider Michael D. Hughes sold 13,995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.42, for a total value of $33,867.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 855,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,071,391.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,375 shares of company stock valued at $92,868. Company insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHPT. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in shares of ChargePoint in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of ChargePoint in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Pathstone Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of ChargePoint in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. RWA Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ChargePoint in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC bought a new stake in shares of ChargePoint in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. 45.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

