CG Oncology (NASDAQ:CGON) Stock Price Down 5.1%

CG Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGON – Get Free Report) shares traded down 5.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $40.30 and last traded at $40.62. 130,679 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 619,219 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.79.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of CG Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of CG Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of CG Oncology in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of CG Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock.

CG Oncology Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at CG Oncology

CG Oncology Company Profile

In other CG Oncology news, major shareholder Decheng Capital Global Life Sc acquired 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $7,600,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,600,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Hong Fang Song purchased 263,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $4,999,983.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 613,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,664,632. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Decheng Capital Global Life Sc purchased 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $7,600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,600,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 666,472 shares of company stock valued at $12,662,968.

CG Oncology is a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing a potential backbone bladder-sparing therapeutic for patients afflicted with bladder cancer. CG Oncology is based in IRVINE, Calif.

Featured Stories

