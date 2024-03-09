Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Shares Sold by Townsquare Capital LLC

Townsquare Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,412 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $4,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Centene by 84,741.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 225,379,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,483,403,000 after acquiring an additional 225,114,221 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Centene in the 4th quarter valued at about $713,235,000. Harris Associates L P purchased a new position in Centene in the 3rd quarter valued at about $274,274,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Centene by 166.5% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,225,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,530,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Centene by 5,586.9% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,683,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653,829 shares in the last quarter. 90.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CNC shares. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Centene from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Centene from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Centene from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $82.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Centene in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $101.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Centene from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.15.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Centene news, President Kenneth J. Fasola sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total value of $900,840.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 235,365 shares in the company, valued at $17,668,850.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Centene news, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total transaction of $774,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $886,731.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Kenneth J. Fasola sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total value of $900,840.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 235,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,668,850.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Centene Stock Performance

CNC stock opened at $78.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.91, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.69. Centene Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.83 and a fifty-two week high of $81.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. Centene had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The business had revenue of $39.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. It operates in two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

