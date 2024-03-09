CEMATRIX (CVE:CVX) Stock Price Up 1.6%

CEMATRIX Co. (CVE:CVX – Get Free Report) shares rose 1.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.32 and last traded at C$0.32. Approximately 24,525 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 129,565 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.32.

CEMATRIX Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.32 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of C$41.93 million, a P/E ratio of -15.50 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.90.

CEMATRIX Company Profile

CEMATRIX Corporation manufactures and supplies cellular concrete products for various applications in North America. Its cellular concrete products are used as lightweight backfill for MSE walls, bridge approach backfill, roadways and runways, and slope stabilization; insulation material for oil and gas facility slabs, roadways, shallow utilities, and contaminated site remediation; and grout, annular pipe grout, pipe abandonment, and flowable fills applications.

