Celestia 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $182.61 Million (TIA)

Celestia (TIA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 9th. One Celestia token can currently be bought for approximately $17.36 or 0.00025357 BTC on major exchanges. Celestia has a market cap of $2.45 billion and approximately $182.61 million worth of Celestia was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Celestia has traded 5.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Celestia Token Profile

Celestia’s total supply is 1,028,493,151 tokens and its circulating supply is 141,043,527 tokens. Celestia’s official website is www.celestia.org. Celestia’s official Twitter account is @celestiaorg.

Celestia Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Celestia (TIA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Osmosis platform. Celestia has a current supply of 1,028,273,972.602639 with 169,317,500.352639 in circulation. The last known price of Celestia is 16.78651555 USD and is up 1.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 154 active market(s) with $183,042,874.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.celestia.org.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celestia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celestia should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Celestia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

