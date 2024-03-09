CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECO) PT Raised to $23.00 at Needham & Company LLC

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECO – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on CECO. TheStreet raised shares of CECO Environmental from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of CECO Environmental in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. They set an outperform rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.50.

CECO Environmental Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CECO opened at $22.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $769.84 million, a PE ratio of 59.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.23. CECO Environmental has a 1-year low of $10.68 and a 1-year high of $24.43.

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $153.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.10 million. CECO Environmental had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 11.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that CECO Environmental will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Todd R. Gleason sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total transaction of $306,095.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 184,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,904,611.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other CECO Environmental news, Director Laurie Siegel acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.87 per share, with a total value of $49,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $157,092.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd R. Gleason sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total transaction of $306,095.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 184,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,904,611.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CECO Environmental

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CECO Environmental in the fourth quarter worth $264,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of CECO Environmental by 58.2% in the fourth quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 31,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 11,570 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of CECO Environmental by 1,032.4% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 27,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 25,263 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of CECO Environmental by 105.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 74,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 38,336 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CECO Environmental by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,501,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,452,000 after purchasing an additional 61,004 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

CECO Environmental Company Profile

CECO Environmental Corp. provides critical solutions in industrial air quality, industrial water treatment, and energy transition solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments: Engineered Systems and Industrial Process Solutions. The company engineers, designs, manufactures, and installs non-metallic expansion joints and flow control products, including rubber expansion joints, ducting expansion joints, and industrial pinch and duck bill valves; membrane-based industrial water and wastewater treatment systems; and provides dust and fume extraction solutions comprising consultation, design, manufacturing, installation, and service, as well as water and wastewater treatment solutions.

Featured Stories

