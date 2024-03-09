CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL.B) Senior Officer Sean Washchuk Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL.B – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Sean Washchuk sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$73.60, for a total transaction of C$73,600.00.

CCL Industries Price Performance

CCL Industries stock opened at C$72.96 on Friday. CCL Industries Inc. has a 1 year low of C$52.82 and a 1 year high of C$73.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$60.59 and a 200 day moving average price of C$58.61. The company has a market cap of C$12.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.07, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.37, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Get CCL Industries alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CCL.B shares. CIBC increased their price target on shares of CCL Industries from C$72.00 to C$82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Raymond James raised shares of CCL Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$74.00 to C$78.00 in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of CCL Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$65.00 to C$79.00 in a research note on Monday, February 26th. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of CCL Industries from C$79.00 to C$81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of CCL Industries from C$72.00 to C$79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CCL Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$78.80.

About CCL Industries

(Get Free Report)

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CCL Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CCL Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.