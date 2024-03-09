CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS) Insider Brian Herb Sells 23,521 Shares of Stock

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS – Get Free Report) insider Brian Herb sold 23,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.81, for a total value of $277,783.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 288,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,402,177.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

CCC Intelligent Solutions stock opened at $12.63 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.42. The stock has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.06 and a beta of 0.61. CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.33 and a 12-month high of $13.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CCCS. Barclays upped their target price on CCC Intelligent Solutions from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on CCC Intelligent Solutions from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.38.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Park Place Capital Corp raised its position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 65.9% during the fourth quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 4,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions during the second quarter worth about $53,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 21.8% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 252.1% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 4,106 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 277.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 5,658 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc provides cloud, mobile, AI, telematics, hyperscale technologies, and applications for the property and casualty insurance economy. The company's cloud-based software as a service platform connects trading partners, facilitates commerce, and supports mission-critical, artificial intelligence enabled digital workflow across the insurance economy, including insurance carriers, collision repairers, parts suppliers, automotive manufactures, financial institution, and others.

