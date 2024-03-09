CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) & John Marshall Bancorp (NASDAQ:JMSB) Head-To-Head Survey

CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV – Get Free Report) and John Marshall Bancorp (NASDAQ:JMSB – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for CB Financial Services and John Marshall Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CB Financial Services 0 3 0 0 2.00 John Marshall Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

CB Financial Services currently has a consensus target price of $24.67, suggesting a potential upside of 12.74%. Given CB Financial Services’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe CB Financial Services is more favorable than John Marshall Bancorp.

Risk & Volatility

Profitability

CB Financial Services has a beta of 0.56, indicating that its share price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, John Marshall Bancorp has a beta of 0.55, indicating that its share price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares CB Financial Services and John Marshall Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CB Financial Services 26.15% 10.78% 0.88% John Marshall Bancorp 6.01% 8.99% 0.85%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

32.0% of CB Financial Services shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.0% of John Marshall Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 10.1% of CB Financial Services shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 12.7% of John Marshall Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

CB Financial Services pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.6%. John Marshall Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.22 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. CB Financial Services pays out 22.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. John Marshall Bancorp pays out 61.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. CB Financial Services has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. CB Financial Services is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CB Financial Services and John Marshall Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CB Financial Services $86.24 million 1.30 $22.55 million $4.37 5.01 John Marshall Bancorp $85.83 million 2.96 $5.16 million $0.36 49.86

CB Financial Services has higher revenue and earnings than John Marshall Bancorp. CB Financial Services is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than John Marshall Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

CB Financial Services beats John Marshall Bancorp on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CB Financial Services

CB Financial Services, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in southwestern Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company's primary deposit products include demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products. Its loan products comprise residential real estate loans, such as one- to four-family mortgage loans, home equity installment loans, and home equity lines of credit; commercial real estate loans that are secured primarily by improved properties, such as retail facilities, office buildings, and other non-residential buildings; construction loans to individuals to finance the construction of residential dwellings, as well as for the construction of commercial properties, including hotels, apartment buildings, housing developments, and owner-occupied properties used for businesses; commercial and industrial loans, and lines of credit; consumer loans consisting of indirect auto loans, secured and unsecured loans, and lines of credit; and other loans. In addition, the company conducts insurance agency activities by offering property and casualty, commercial liability, surety, and other insurance products. CB Financial Services, Inc. was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Carmichaels, Pennsylvania.

About John Marshall Bancorp

John Marshall Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for John Marshall Bank that provides banking products and financial services. The company accepts checking, demand, NOW, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It offers commercial, construction and development, commercial term, mortgage, commercial real estate, industrial other commercial lines of credit; debit and credit cards; and treasury and cash management, investment, business and personal insurance, remote deposit capture, deposit sweep and online and mobile banking services. The company serves small to medium-sized businesses, their owners and employees, professional corporations, non-profits, and individuals. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.

