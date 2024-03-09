Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Bought by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,116,555 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,450 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.13% of Carrier Global worth $61,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARR. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Carrier Global by 38.0% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 78,136,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,884,094,000 after purchasing an additional 21,529,209 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Carrier Global by 712.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,482,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,843,000 after purchasing an additional 15,330,140 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Carrier Global by 83,676.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,410,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,925,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400,264 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 11.0% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 80,757,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,014,427,000 after buying an additional 7,996,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the fourth quarter worth about $297,581,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CARR shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $58.29.

Insider Activity at Carrier Global

Insider Activity at Carrier Global

In related news, VP Kevin J. O'connor sold 26,551 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total value of $1,427,647.27. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 66,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,553,282.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Carrier Global news, CEO David L. Gitlin sold 354,539 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total transaction of $19,201,832.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 422,808 shares in the company, valued at $22,899,281.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 397,590 shares of company stock worth $21,586,315 in the last 90 days. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Carrier Global Stock Down 2.5 %

Carrier Global Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE:CARR opened at $58.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.25 billion, a PE ratio of 36.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Carrier Global Co. has a twelve month low of $40.28 and a twelve month high of $60.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.43.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.22 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 27.19%. The company’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carrier Global Profile

(Free Report)

Carrier Global Profile

(Free Report)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

Featured Articles

