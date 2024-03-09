CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01), Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $156.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.60 million. CarParts.com had a negative net margin of 1.22% and a negative return on equity of 6.98%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS.

CarParts.com Stock Down 22.7 %

CarParts.com stock opened at $1.94 on Friday. CarParts.com has a twelve month low of $1.87 and a twelve month high of $6.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.36. The company has a market capitalization of $111.55 million, a P/E ratio of -13.86 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of CarParts.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in CarParts.com by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,430,782 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $18,831,000 after buying an additional 631,568 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in CarParts.com by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,375,335 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $13,826,000 after buying an additional 240,792 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC grew its stake in CarParts.com by 121.0% in the 1st quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 3,449,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $23,114,000 after buying an additional 1,888,719 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in CarParts.com by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,258,353 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,136,000 after buying an additional 7,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in CarParts.com by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,697,875 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,366,000 after buying an additional 215,183 shares in the last quarter. 74.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CarParts.com

CarParts.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories in the United States and the Philippines. It offers replacement parts, such as parts for the exterior of an automobile; mirror products; engine and chassis components, as well as other mechanical and electrical parts; and performance parts and accessories to individual consumers through its network of e-commerce websites and online marketplaces.

