CARGO Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRGX) Reaches New 52-Week High at $29.96

CARGO Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRGX – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $29.96 and last traded at $28.87, with a volume of 217997 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.45.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on CARGO Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on CARGO Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on CARGO Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on CARGO Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.87.

CARGO Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRGX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 13th. The company reported ($37.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.38) by ($34.77). As a group, analysts forecast that CARGO Therapeutics, Inc. will post -17.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRGX. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in CARGO Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,556,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in CARGO Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,130,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in CARGO Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,333,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in CARGO Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,810,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in CARGO Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $287,000.

CARGO Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapies for cancer patients. The company's lead program is CRG-022, an autologous CD22 CAR T-cell product candidate designed to address resistance mechanisms by targeting CD22, an alternate tumor antigen that is expressed in B-cell malignancies.

