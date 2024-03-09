CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) Shares Sold by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lowered its stake in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 763,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,583 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.64% of CareTrust REIT worth $15,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CTRE. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 15.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in CareTrust REIT by 57.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 52,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,009,000 after buying an additional 19,120 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in CareTrust REIT by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 289,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,585,000 after acquiring an additional 3,062 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 83,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after acquiring an additional 10,314 shares during the last quarter. 92.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of CareTrust REIT in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on CareTrust REIT from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on CareTrust REIT from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on CareTrust REIT from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.57.

CareTrust REIT Price Performance

CareTrust REIT stock opened at $23.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 8.67 and a current ratio of 8.67. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.86 and a 1 year high of $23.80.

CareTrust REIT Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 228.57%.

About CareTrust REIT

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

