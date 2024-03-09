Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) Earns Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $5.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

CARA has been the topic of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Cara Therapeutics from $7.00 to $2.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Piper Sandler restated a neutral rating on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Cara Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cara Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.75.

Cara Therapeutics stock opened at $0.98 on Tuesday. Cara Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.50 and a 52-week high of $6.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 0.70.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.02). Cara Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 122.10% and a negative net margin of 565.21%. The firm had revenue of $3.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.56) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cara Therapeutics will post -1.25 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARA. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Cara Therapeutics by 117.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,070 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 4,896 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cara Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Shay Capital LLC bought a new position in Cara Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in Cara Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Cara Therapeutics by 71.2% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 53,678 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 22,329 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.04% of the company’s stock.

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics treatment of pruritus in the United States. The company's lead product is KORSUVA (difelikefalin) injection for the treatment of moderate-to-severe pruritus associated with chronic kidney disease (CKD) in adults undergoing hemodialysis.

